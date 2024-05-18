Time for the Bud Light Treatment: NFL Denounces Player for Advocating Traditional Values
May 18, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYHarrison Butker, a kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, is in a heap of trouble these days. The NFL has issued a statement distancing itself from him, there is a petition at Change.org calling for him to be released, and outraged commentators across our fair land have lined up to condemn him and declare him …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments