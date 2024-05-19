Breaking: Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Involved in Major Incident, Situation Uncertain

May 19, 2024   |   Tags:

Amid sparse details, reports out of Iran indicate that a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered some type of incident on Sunday and may have crashed. The chopper experienced […] The post Breaking: Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Involved in Major Incident, Situation Uncertain appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x