Breaking: Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Involved in Major Incident, Situation Uncertain

May 19, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Amid sparse details, reports out of Iran indicate that a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered some type of incident on Sunday and may have crashed. The chopper experienced […] The post Breaking: Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Involved in Major Incident, Situation Uncertain appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...