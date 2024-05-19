Dozens Of People Show Up To Biden Campaign Event...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Biden held a campaign even in Atlanta Saturday and literally dozens of people showed up.

The event, which entailed more pandering to black people, took place at Mary Mac’s Tea Room in downtown Atlanta, where Biden looked completely out of it.

He looked around totally confused and began saluting as people laughed at him before he was introduced:

Biden exists in a state of perpetual confusion 😬 pic.twitter.com/IQxLGtoxkc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 18, 2024

Just look at the size of the crowd:

Love to see this…



President Biden working the room in Atlanta before speaking — taking the time to chat with just about everyone. The mutual respect and admiration is clear.



“When we first got elected we were told that because everything was so close, in terms of numbers, we… pic.twitter.com/5uYsNkx3pf — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) May 18, 2024

Earlier, Biden’s motorcade drove through Atlanta and practically no one cared:

Biden passing through Atlanta with the motorcade. pic.twitter.com/g2k9uZsh6J — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 18, 2024

Compare this energy to the Trump Rally in New Jersey last weekend where almost 100,000 people turned up:

Mega MAGA. Look at the amount of people at this. https://t.co/WoS2o6UJlL — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 11, 2024

Trump rally in Wildwood.



85,000 happy people who don't hate America. pic.twitter.com/QM6qHtPQT4 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 12, 2024

Biden is probably on a come down from whatever they pumped him full of on Friday:

What is going on here? https://t.co/CXDJireFWe — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 19, 2024

Trump has demanded drug testing prior to the debates, noting that Biden was “high as a kite” during the SOTU address:

🚨Trump says he is going to demand Biden take a drug test for the debate because Biden was “high as a kite” during the SOTU! 🪁 pic.twitter.com/dbnWB5pWFK — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) May 18, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.