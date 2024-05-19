Dozens Of People Show Up To Biden Campaign Event…

Dozens Of People Show Up To Biden Campaign Event...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Biden held a campaign even in Atlanta Saturday and literally dozens of people showed up.

The event, which entailed more pandering to black people, took place at Mary Mac’s Tea Room in downtown Atlanta, where Biden looked completely out of it.

He looked around totally confused and began saluting as people laughed at him before he was introduced:

Just look at the size of the crowd:

Earlier, Biden’s motorcade drove through Atlanta and practically no one cared:

Compare this energy to the Trump Rally in New Jersey last weekend where almost 100,000 people turned up:

Biden is probably on a come down from whatever they pumped him full of on Friday:

Trump has demanded drug testing prior to the debates, noting that Biden was “high as a kite” during the SOTU address:

