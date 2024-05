English Courts in Talks to Abandon ‘Culturally Insensitive’ Hallmark of Judiciary

May 19, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Courts in England are debating whether to stop requiring wigs as part of the dress code for barristers. The discussions come after complaints from several black barristers who alleged that […] The post English Courts in Talks to Abandon 'Culturally Insensitive' Hallmark of Judiciary appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...