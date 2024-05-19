Iranian President in Helicopter Crash – Condition Unknown

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi experienced a “hard landing” that some are calling a crash as speculation mounts about his condition.

Getting information out of Iran is challenging as one of the most secretive nations in the world. But some sources are reporting he’s “likely dead.”

BREAKING: Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi likely dead after helicopter crash in Azerbaijan pic.twitter.com/Cp97eSC56f — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 19, 2024

Weather conditions are reportedly hampering the search for the downed helicopter.

DEVELOPING: The weather in the location that Iran’s President helicopter crashed has made rescue efforts extremely difficult. This weather reminds me of the weather Kobe Bryant was flown in, from what I’ve learned flying a helicopter in strong fog is very dangerous. pic.twitter.com/sJJSQWFRTr — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 19, 2024

The search and rescue operation is underway.

NOW – Search and rescue operation underway after Iran's president's helicopter suffers "hard landing" in remote area.pic.twitter.com/IusebbLNhU — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 19, 2024

According to Fox News:

Iranian media, according to multiple reports, said rescue teams were dispatched to the site, though there have been multiple conflicting reports regarding the incident.

Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province near the city of Jolfa at the time of the incident. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the governor of the East Azerbaijan province were traveling with the president, along with other officials.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.

