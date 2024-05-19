Iranian President Raisi's Helicopter Goes Down In Remote Area, Rescuers Trying To Reach Site

There are breaking reports that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been in a helicopter crash in a remote northern area of the country and that rescuers are trying to reach him and his crew.

State media is currently calling it a "hard landing" - suggesting that the president is alive and well, however no other details on the precise nature of the helicopter incident have been revealed.

What is known is that Raisi's helicopter went down while in the country's East Azerbaijan province and that it happened near the border city of Jolfa, and up to three helicopters total made up the air convoy at the time.

State-run IRNA news agency indicated that among the officials aboard the aircraft included Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The Associated Press has quoted at least one Iranian official to say it was a "crash" and that there's an urgent rescue mission currently underway in a forested area:

One local government official used the word “crash” to describe the incident, but he acknowledged to an Iranian newspaper that he had yet to reach the site himself. Rescuers were attempting to reach the site, state TV said, but had been hampered by poor weather conditions. There had been heavy rain and fog reported with some wind. IRNA called the area a “forest.”

It appears Raisi was traveling in connection with a trip to Azerbaijan earlier in the day, where he had overseen the inauguration of a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev this morning. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency has stated on X Sunday:

"Some of the president’s companions on this helicopter were able to communicate with Central Headquarters, raising hopes that the incident could have ended without casualties."

Iran President Raisi was flying from a meeting with Ilham Aliyev in Tehran when the incident occurred.



Video footage shows the head of the Islamic Republic on board shortly before the helicopter made a hard landing in mountainous terrain due to foggy conditions. pic.twitter.com/ofWEP0cL2D — Russian Market (@runews) May 19, 2024

Thus far initial reports indicate that Raisi has survived the incident, but again the 'hard landing' appears to be significant - and possibly far worse - than what state media is letting on.

The fact that a rescue team has yet to even reach the location of the downed helicopter means this could be a potential casualty situation involving top officials.

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi confirms: Rescue teams have not yet arrived at the scene of the helicopter accident due to bad weather and fog.



President Raisi’s helicopter made a hard landing. pic.twitter.com/WRelcekVNy — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 19, 2024

Almost immediately, a number of online commenters raised the question of potential foreign involvement... "Israel?" some asked. However, it's also well understood that helicopters become more prone to incidents in foggy or inclement weather, and over mountainous difficult terrain. Iran's aviation industry has also long languished under Washington-led sanctions.

developing...