NY Kills ‘Laken’s Law’ Bill In Favor Of State’s Lawless ‘Sanctuary City’ Policies

May 19, 2024   |   Tags: , ,
Remember young Laken Riley, who was brutally murdered by an illegal alien?  Following her death, “Laken’s Law ” began to be pushed across the country.  However, in Communist New York, the legislature has killed the bill in favor of their lawless “sanctuary city” policies. Jenna Curren reports: ALBANY, NY – On Tuesday, May 14th, the Democrats …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x