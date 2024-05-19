Watch Live: Bezos' Blue Origin Resumes Space Tourism After Nearly Two-Year Hiatus

Jeff Bezos' space startup, Blue Origin, will resume crewed rocket launches this morning after a two-year pause. The New Shepard rocket, carrying six passengers, will lift off from the company's launch facilities in Van Horn, Texas, at approximately 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET).

#NewShepard is vertical on the pad. We have an updated launch time of 8:52 a.m. CDT / 13:52 UTC. The #NS25 live webcast begins T-40 minutes on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr pic.twitter.com/pepgdwt0BX — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 19, 2024

This flight will be New Shepard's first crewed mission since August 2022. The company was forced to suspend launches after an uncrewed New Shepard vehicle suffered a mid-flight engine problem in September 2022. In December 2023, the launch vehicle successfully completed an uncrewed mission, carrying dozens of science and research payloads to space.

The #NS25 crew is certified ‘ready to fly to space’ by CrewMember 7 Laura Stiles. The launch window opens tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. CDT / 13:30 UTC.



Tune in live on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr 🚀 pic.twitter.com/d97U8udprB — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 19, 2024

Today's crew includes six private passengers, including Ed Dwight, a former Air Force captain and first Black astronaut candidate in 1961.

Meet Ed Dwight, a former United States Air Force Captain who was selected by President John F. Kennedy in 1961 as the nation’s first Black astronaut candidate. Watch to learn more about Ed Dwight’s incredible life story. #NS25 pic.twitter.com/ADC5XWG2nd — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 17, 2024

