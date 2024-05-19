Watch Live: Bezos’ Blue Origin Resumes Space Tourism After Nearly Two-Year Hiatus

Jeff Bezos' space startup, Blue Origin, will resume crewed rocket launches this morning after a two-year pause. The New Shepard rocket, carrying six passengers, will lift off from the company's launch facilities in Van Horn, Texas, at approximately 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET).

This flight will be New Shepard's first crewed mission since August 2022. The company was forced to suspend launches after an uncrewed New Shepard vehicle suffered a mid-flight engine problem in September 2022. In December 2023, the launch vehicle successfully completed an uncrewed mission, carrying dozens of science and research payloads to space. 

Today's crew includes six private passengers, including Ed Dwight, a former Air Force captain and first Black astronaut candidate in 1961. 

Watch Live: 

Tyler Durden Sun, 05/19/2024 - 09:20


