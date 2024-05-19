Where It's Most & Least Common To Be LGBT+

According to a survey of adults from 43 countries, around 7% of adults identify as LGBT+, Statista reports.

Broken down by country, The United States, Philippines and Israel had the highest percentage - around 11% each. In close second were Thailand and Canada at around 10% of adults. Sweden Brazil and Australia clocked in at 9%.

Broken down by sexual orientation in the US, 3% identified as gay, 6% bisexual, and 1% pansexual. No word on all the other acronyms.

The least gay countries were South Korea and Romania at about 3% of adults identifying as LGBT+.

By age group in the US, 20% of Gen Z self-identified as part of the LGBT+ community vs. 11% of millennials, 6% of GenX and 5% of Baby Boomers.

The survey was conducted online between April 2023 and March 2024 by Statista Consumer Insights.