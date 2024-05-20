Babylon Bee: Satan Asks Leftists To Tone The Evil Down A Notch

In a regularly scheduled meeting with leftist activists and Democrat NGOs, Satan tries to to explain the value of subtlety. It does not go well. The Babylon Bee has become famous in a disturbing way - Their parodies often end up predicting future realities, proving that we now live in Clown World whether we like it or not.

The comedy sketch does bring up a valid question that needs to be addressed: Why has the political left put all their evil out in the open all of a sudden? They used to hide their intentions behind empty platitudes and declarations of "peace and love and equality." Today we have CRT, DEI, ESG and an intersectional hellscape saturating society with the mentally ill.

Even Satan thinks maybe leftists are taking things a bit too far a bit too fast. File this under "it's funny because it's true."