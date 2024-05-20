Brickbat: Missed Delivery

May 20, 2024
Close-up of a man's hands opening an envelope with a letter opener. | Christian Horz | Dreamstime.com

Police in Cobb County, Georgia, have arrested former U.S. Postal Service carrier Ebony Williams on charges of theft and forgery. Police saw Williams getting into a car that had been reported stolen. When they approached her, they saw letters scattered around the interior of the car. After getting a warrant, they found ripped-open checks among the mail in the glove compartment and trunk. Police believe Williams stole the checks instead of delivering them.

