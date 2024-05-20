Michael Cohen Admits on the Witness Stand That He Stole From the Trump Organization

May 20, 2024

(DCNF)—Michael Cohen admitted on the witness stand Monday that he stole from the Trump Organization, according to multiple reports.

Cohen testified Monday that he lied to former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg in 2017 about how much he needed to be reimbursed for a payment to the tech company RedFinch. While he asked for $50,000, Cohen testified that he only gave the company $20,000.

Nonetheless, Cohen asked for the 50K reimbursement from the Trump Organization. So you stole? Yes, Cohen admits.

And you've never paid the Trump Organization back for the money you stole from it? No.

You lied to Weisselberg about the amount owed to you for Redfinch? Yes — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) May 20, 2024

