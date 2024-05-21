Bill Maher: Some Of Transgenderism Is A "TikTok Challenge That Got Out Of Hand"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

During an appearance on Fox News, liberal broadcaster Bill Maher asserted that in some cases, transgenderism is just a “TikTok challenge that got out of hand.”

Maher asserted that the United States was now an “outlier” when compared to other western nations given that European countries are now ditching things like puberty blockers for children.

“Liberalism is not the same thing as woke, woke they would like to think they’re an extension of liberalism, they’re not, I’m an old school liberal, it’s very often the opposite,” said Maher.

“And they think they’re going so far in the right direction and it actually turns out that they’re in the wrong direction and they’ve actually reversed it,” he added.

Maher noted how America was “doubling down” on woke despite it becoming increasingly unpopular in other developed countries.

“Is there such a thing as trans? Of course, there are sometimes people who are, let’s just say there’s a mix up at the factory and you don’t feel in your head the way you do in your body, but some of this is also jsut a TikTok challenge that got out of hand,” claimed Maher.

Some would question the Real Time host’s assertion that woke progressivism is contradictory to liberalism and argue that it merely represents liberalism taken to its (illogical) end goal.

In 2022, it was revealed that one in five Gen Z adults now identified as LGBTQ, while the number of total Americans doing the same has doubled in a decade.

The Gallup poll illustrated how many young people claiming to be LGBTQ are purely doing so in order to appear unique and trendy.

As a whole, the poll showed Americans identifying as LGBTQ represent 7.1 per cent of the population, compared to 5.6 per cent in 2021.

In 2012, 3.5 per cent of Americans identified as LGBTQ.

If the “born this way” narrative was correct, that number wouldn’t have literally doubled in the space of a decade without the influence of social engineering.

