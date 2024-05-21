Brickbat: Don’t Have a Cow, Man

May 21, 2024 | Tags: Pennsylvania, REASON

In Pennsylvania, Rusty Herr and Ethan Wenthworth spent almost 30 days in jail for contempt of court after the State Board of Veterinary Medicine claimed they failed to respond to a subpoena for records relating to their use of ultrasound to perform pregnancy checks on cows. The two run a business that helps dairy farms manage their cows' pregnancies. The Pennsylvania Veterinary Medicine Association has filed complaints with state regulators claiming that by using ultrasound for pregnancy checks, the two are engaging in the unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine. A lawyer for the men has taken the case to the state supreme court.

The post Brickbat: Don't Have a Cow, Man appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...