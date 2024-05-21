Debunked Lies About “Revised” Gaza Death Toll Go Viral, Corporate Media Refuses To Retract
May 21, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYSee? When you constantly take in the lies of the CIA-controlled Mockingbird media, you will always be misinformed or misled. Now, the real numbers of deaths in Gaza are coming out and the corporate media continues to be in the pocket of the Zionists. The Last American Vagabond reports: Several mainstream media outlets published misleading …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments