Insane Footage Shows Tornado Destroying Wind Farm In Iowa

Shocking footage from Iowa this evening shows multiple tornadoes wreaking havoc on massive wind turbines. This is yet another reminder that wind is not a reliable power source. 

Here's the aftermath.

Two months ago, a solar farm in Texas with hundreds of acres of ground-based panels was destroyed by a hail storm.  

Hail-shattered panels at the solar farm in Fort Bend County, Texas (FOX26 and Houston KRIV via Fox News)

Despite the evident challenges and risks, radical leftists continue pouring billions of dollars of taxpayer funds into unreliable green energy. 

... and perfect timing! "Twisters," a standalone sequel to the 1996 film "Twister," is set to debut this summer. 

