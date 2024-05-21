Insane Footage Shows Tornado Destroying Wind Farm In Iowa

Shocking footage from Iowa this evening shows multiple tornadoes wreaking havoc on massive wind turbines. This is yet another reminder that wind is not a reliable power source.

A tornado in Iowa just leveled a wind turbine. 🤯



These storms are heading to Illinois and Wisconsin next.



Be safe tonight, everyone. pic.twitter.com/KvH1cAq07f — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 21, 2024

Here's the aftermath.

Apocalyptic scenes between Carbon and Greenfield, Iowa. Multiple wind turbines completely shredded, one on fire, power pole stumps left behind with entire poles gone. Strong strong tornado. pic.twitter.com/POvHZf5QXL — Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) May 21, 2024

Aerial video shows wind turbines destroyed near Adams County, Iowa, after a tornado moved through the area.



We're LIVE with aftermath: https://t.co/1pcOhXr9Jb @CharlesPeekWX pic.twitter.com/V9vYIxqK9k — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) May 21, 2024

Tornado ripped down multiple wind turbines and left one in flames. Drone video captured by @JordanHallWX shows impact craters almost 6 feet deep north of Prescott, Iowa.#iawx #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/GGPDSHzk59 — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) May 22, 2024

Two months ago, a solar farm in Texas with hundreds of acres of ground-based panels was destroyed by a hail storm.

Hail-shattered panels at the solar farm in Fort Bend County, Texas (FOX26 and Houston KRIV via Fox News)

Despite the evident challenges and risks, radical leftists continue pouring billions of dollars of taxpayer funds into unreliable green energy.

... and perfect timing! "Twisters," a standalone sequel to the 1996 film "Twister," is set to debut this summer.