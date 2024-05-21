London Mayor Khan Says He's Calling Trump Out For Being A "Racist, Sexist Homophobe"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The freshly reelected Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has declared Donald Trump to be a “racist, sexist homophobe,” urging the Labour party to “call him out” as you would do a “best mate.”

Khan told POLITICO “I’m quite clear, I understand on Trump… He’s a racist. He’s a sexist. He’s a homophobe. And it’s very important, particularly when you’ve got a special relationship, that you treat them as a best mate.”

“If my best mate was a racist, or a sexist or a homophobe, I’d call him out and I’d explain to him why those views are wrong.”

Khan went on to whine about the possibility of another Trump presidency, stating “You know, I’ve been speaking to governors from America. I’ve been speaking to mayors from America. Of course, we’ll have a relationship whoever the president is. But we shouldn’t be literally rolling out a red carpet for a state visit.”

Er, why have you been speaking to Governors in the US? There are children being stabbed to death practically every day in London.

“It’s really important that we of course, have good relations with Democrats and Republicans. But I lost count of the amount of Republicans I’ve spoken to who are also worried about a Trump presidency,” Khan added.

Of course, this is all part of Khan’s incessant and obsessive play to appear woke, which has also included, in no particular order commissioning a statue of an obese black woman and a green blob next to Nelson’s column in Trafalgar Square, as well as blocking the placing of a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth there in favour of a selection of ‘transgender faces’.

Earlier this year, Khan also announced that London Overground train lines would be given new ‘woke’ names to further degrade and insult the British people.

He’s also appointed panels of lunatics to identify ‘offensive’ statues, street names and buildings to be replaced, while also boxing up statues of Historic British figures like Winston Churchill, as well as war memorials to appease Black Lives Matter and Anti-Israel agitators.

Nothing can happen on Khan’s watch without it being used to relentlessly push THE MESSAGE:

Khan is dangerous, a far-left position who has a history of turning a blind eye to street violence on his watch.



He must not be allowed to use social media to preach hate and further fuel the politics of division.



🤷‍♂️ — Graham Kemp (@accountingetc) November 20, 2022

How do you think Trump would respond to Khan’s suggestion of a come to Jesus meeting?

Trump has previously called Khan a “stone cold loser,” and a “terrible” and “incompetent mayor”

....Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

....”knife crime,” which is totally out of control in London. People are afraid to even walk the streets. He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2019

