Republicans Call For Drug Testing Ahead Of Presidential Debates

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Several Republicans are calling for Joe Biden to undergo drug testing before taking part in the presidential debates with Donald Trump scheduled for June and September.

South Carolina Senator Tom Scott was asked to comment on the issue on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” and responded “Why not?” when asked if substance tests should be carried out.

“The truth of the matter is if you saw the State of the Union and you watched that performance, it was surreal,” Scott noted of Biden’s speech in March.

“There was something going on, and if we could find the truth of what it was, we’re all better off,” Scott added.

Tim Scott to Maria Bartiromo on Trump: "He doesn't need a teleprompter!" (Complaining about his teleprompter is something Trump does almost every speech ... ) pic.twitter.com/XPy7QgNDGI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2024

“If it takes artificial stimulation to make the President of the United States perform, how often can he do that?” The Senator further pondered.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida also called for Biden to be drug tested, noting “We’re talking about someone who has the ability to launch nukes.”

There should be required drugs tests before the debates.

pic.twitter.com/ugsi2nFfo7 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) May 19, 2024

Luna also referred to questions over Biden’s mental competence following the comments of former special counsel Robert Hur who described Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

North Carolina Representative Greg Murphy, who is also a trained surgeon, commented that Biden “must have been jacked up on something” during the SOTU speech.

“I absolutely believe that from a medical viewpoint, actually I have a little bit of good knowledge that that happened,” Murphy asserted, adding that Biden “can’t stand it. He can’t stand under the lights for that long. And I don’t think he can keep a concept in his brain that long.”

“What do you mean when you say he was jacked up?” Republican Rep. Greg Murphy, who is a practicing surgeon, claims President Biden was under the influence of some kind of performance enhancer during his State of the Union address…and Murphy has “evidence”. (Video: Fox Business) pic.twitter.com/zdQumaobJy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 16, 2024

Trump himself has called for Biden to take a drug test, noting “I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite.”

🚨Trump says he is going to demand Biden take a drug test for the debate because Biden was “high as a kite” during the SOTU! 🪁 pic.twitter.com/dbnWB5pWFK — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) May 18, 2024

“I said is that Joe up there? … And by the end of the evening … he was exhausted, right? No, we’re going to demand a drug test,” Trump added.

The proposal has moved further into the spotlight spurred by a bizarre video that circulated Friday of Biden wide eyed and looking completely different to his usual squint while making a short recorded statement.

What is going on here? https://t.co/CXDJireFWe — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 19, 2024

As we have highlighted, Biden has agreed to take part in only two debates, despite Trump accepting two more proposals from Fox News and NBC/Telemundo, and calling for further debates to be scheduled.

Vivek Ramaswamy believes that the Democrats are allowing Biden one last “Hail Mary” by allowing him to participate in a debate against Donald Trump, but that if he fails, as he inevitably will, they will swap him out for a new candidate.

* * *

