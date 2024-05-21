Watch: First X Call Using Starlink Direct-To-Cell Tech With An Unmodified Smartphone

About a week after AT&T and AST SpaceMobile announced their partnership to create a space-based broadband network to rival T-Mobile's plan for global cell connectivity using SpaceX's Starlink satellites, SpaceX engineers showcased an "unmodified mobile phone" making the first video call on X using Starlink's direct-to-cell satellites. This move shows how T-Mobile and SpaceX are lightyears ahead of the competition as a new era of connectivity unfolds.

"First video call on @X completed through @Starlink Direct to Cell satellites from unmodified mobile phones!" the official X account in a post on Tuesday afternnon.

The post continued, "We're excited to go live with @TMobile later this year."

First video call on @X completed through @Starlink Direct to Cell satellites from unmodified mobile phones!



We’re excited to go live with @TMobile later this year 🛰️🌎 pic.twitter.com/v4nA5B75EX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 21, 2024

In January, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched the first set of Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities. There are currently 20 Starlink internet satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities in orbit.

The Starlink satellite constellation consists of nearly 5,000 active low Earth satellites beaming the internet worldwide.

Starlink announced on X that over 3 million people use the terminals across 100 countries, territories, and other markets. By "other markets," do they mean war zones (Ukraine, Middle East)?

First video call on @X completed through @Starlink Direct to Cell satellites from unmodified mobile phones!



We’re excited to go live with @TMobile later this year 🛰️🌎 pic.twitter.com/v4nA5B75EX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 21, 2024

Given all this growth. We have asked:

Followed by:

Earlier this month:

Starlink satellites are poised to propel T-Mobile ahead of the competition, leaving AT&T trailing by years. At this stage, Musk should consider launching his own satellite phone service and smartphone under the Starlink brand, further capitalizing on the growing dominance of being the leading provider of high-speed space-based connectivity and telecommunications to the world.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos' Project Kuiper is nowhere to be found.