Banana Republic! ‘Deadly Force’ Authorized For Trump Raid!

May 22, 2024   |   Tags:

According to newly-released court documents on the 2022 raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, “deadly force” was authorized by President Biden’s Department of Justice. What were they thinking? A shootout between Secret Service and the FBI? Also today: good news from Kentucky. Finally: Sen. Paul Puts Secretary of State Blinken on a very hot […]


