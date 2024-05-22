From COVID-19 to Campus Protests: How the Police State Muzzles Free Speech
May 22, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY“Politicians of both parties want to use the power of government to silence their foes. Some in the university community seek to drive it from their campuses. And an entire generation of Americans is being taught that free speech should be curtailed as soon as it makes someone else feel uncomfortable.”—William Ruger, “Free Speech Is …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments