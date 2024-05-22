Iran’s President Raisi Assassinated? The End of Netanyahu?

May 22, 2024 | Tags: Assassination, iran, Israel

Was it bad weather or something more sinister that brought down Iran’s old Bell 212 Helicopter carrying Iran’s President and Foreign Minister? What is the future of Benjamin Netanyahu? Things are not going that well for Israel right now following the ICC arrest warrant. Sign up and watch our latest show on any of these platforms: redicemembers.comor odysee.com/@redicetvor redicetv.locals.comor subscribestar.com/redice If you are a member on Odysee watch below or login with your account on redicemembers.com



Read More...