Trump-Backed Candidate Wins House Special Election in California, Adding to GOP’s Majority

May 22, 2024   |   Tags:

California Assemblyman Vince Fong appears to have handily won California’s special election yesterday, bringing the Republican Party’s slim majority in the House up to five. With 87 percent of the […] The post Trump-Backed Candidate Wins House Special Election in California, Adding to GOP's Majority appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x