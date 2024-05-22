Trump In The Bronx: Thousands Expected To Show Up For Massive Rally Tomorrow

With Donald Trump stuck in New York for his 'hush money' trial, which now rests in the hands of the jury (while having imploded in the court of public opinion), the former president is holding what's expected to be a massive rally on Thursday in the Bronx amid huge gains in polling among black and latino voters.

The Trump campaign expects a crowd of up to 3,500 people, according to the NY Post. It will mark the first time he's campaigned in his home state since a 2016 event in Buffalo.

The @NYYRC through our @NYYRC_Black Caucus & its Chairman @BronxRepublican are taking over electronic billboards in the Bronx promoting President Trump’s historic rally this week. This one just went up on 149th and Morris Ave. Will stay up until the rally on Thursday! pic.twitter.com/4Ow2n3uTct — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 🗽🍊 (@GavinWax) May 22, 2024

Flyers promoting the historic South Bronx Trump rally hitting the streets of the Bronx.



Big distribution going out in the AM!



Thank you @NYYRC_Hispanic and @ArgilioRodrig ! pic.twitter.com/WgWjvog7Pz — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 🗽🍊 (@GavinWax) May 22, 2024

Several polls suggest as many as 23% of black voters and 46% of latino voters could cast their ballot for Trump - a huge boost from the 6% of black and 28% of latino voters who supported him in 2016, which grew to 8% and 32% respectively in 2020.

As the Epoch Times noted last month, support for the Democratic Party among black and Hispanic voters has been eroding for years.

The percentage of black voters who “lean Democrat” topped out at near 90 percent in 2008 but fell to 66 percent by 2023, the lowest level yet recorded according to data from Gallup’s annual polling on the subject.

Meanwhile, the percentage of black voters who “lean Republican” rose from single digits to 19 percent over the same period.

Of note, the Bronx hasn't backed a Republican candidate for White House in 100 years when Calvin Coolidge won every single NY county in 1920 and 1924.

Meanwhile, Trump's Thursday rally comes weeks after a massive rally in the Jersey Shore town of Wildwood -drawing an estimated 100,000 supporters - and days after Trump supporters were seen marching in the South Bronx over the weekend.

NOW: Black Patriots for Trump rally in the Bronx



Video by: @NJEGmedia pic.twitter.com/snaFYzvHaA — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 18, 2024

Amazing! The South Bronx was packed with MAGA supporters today, and Trump is not even there today!

I honestly believe NY is in play this November

What about you? pic.twitter.com/sPzxpJsuau — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 18, 2024

AOC says the quiet part out loud (via @CortesSteve):

🚨Wow. @AOC accidentally says the quiet part out loud. She mocks President Trump for holding a rally in the South Bronx and brags about how the Democrats’ lawfare is forcing him to stay in New York City:



“By the way, Trump’s doing it in the South Bronx not to make a point but… pic.twitter.com/459TvGZ7zK — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 22, 2024

Except, this may backfire bigly...

AOC says she’s looking forward to seeing how people from the Bronx respond to Trump coming to their neighborhood…



This is how the Bronx feels about Donald Trump 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



The Bronx Rally tomorrow will be historic!! pic.twitter.com/LtBB9CWRKK — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) May 22, 2024

Indeed, the Trump campaign has been making the best of the former president's situation.

"While he is in court, we are using New York City as a backdrop," said Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez in a statement to the Post.

"When life gives you lemons, make lemonade," another source close to the campaign told the outlet.

"President Trump is taking advantage of being stuck in New York by holding a rally that will surely highlight how Joe Biden has failed Bronx residents with inflation and the open border. The nation’s biggest outlets are headquartered in NYC. [Manhattan DA Alvin] Bragg has inadvertently given Trump a massive stage."

Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, the only Republican member of Congress representing a New York City district, told The Post she thinks Trump’s Bronx rally is “a great start.” “It’s exciting for New York City to have President Trump rallying, and it’s important for him to reach out to, particularly minority communities. I think New York is in play,” she said. “New York is desperate for a balance, and they’ve shown that … We flipped that City Council seat in the Bronx, right in the heart of AOC’s district. In my congressional district, we were able to flip multiple [state] Assembly seats Republican. “My district would love for President Donald Trump to make a stop, particularly Staten Island,” added Malliotakis, shouting out the only borough to back Trump in both 2016 and 2020. In future, the lawmaker added, she would “love to see him do something at Yankee Stadium, or take over the beach on Staten Island like he did in Wildwood.” -NY Post

This is a complete optics nightmare for Democrats.