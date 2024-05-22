Vitalik Buterin Stresses AI Risks Amid OpenAI Leadership Upheaval

May 22, 2024   |   Tags:
Vitalik Buterin Stresses AI Risks Amid OpenAI Leadership Upheaval

The European Union (EU) exports over $6 trillion in products annually. The bloc boasts a diversified economy that encompasses fuel and mineral industries, cars, vaccines, and technology.

In this map, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti displays European Union countries’ top exports as of 2022.

Data for the map was sourced from The Observatory of Economic Complexity.

Cars and Petroleum Dominate EU Exports

Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, Greece, Lithuania, Sweden, and the Netherlands have petroleum gas or refined petroleum as their top export product.

The Netherlands exported $68.1 billion worth of refined petroleum in 2022, ranking third among the largest exporters globally. The country is home to BP Rotterdam Refinery, the biggest oil refinery in Europe.

CountryTop Export (2022)Value (USD Billions)
🇦🇹 AustriaCars$7.7B
🇧🇪 BelgiumPetroleum Gas$54.7B
🇧🇬 BulgariaRefined Petroleum$3.5B
🇭🇷 CroatiaRefined Petroleum$1.5B
🇨🇾 CyprusPassenger and Cargo Ships$1.3B
🇨🇿 Czech RepublicCars$25.5B
🇩🇰 DenmarkPackaged Medicines$15.9B
🇪🇪 EstoniaElectricity$1.1B
🇫🇮 FinlandRefined Petroleum$6.9B
🇫🇷 FrancePlanes, Helicopters, and/or Spacecraft$26.6B
🇩🇪 GermanyCars$149.0B
🇬🇷 GreeceRefined Petroleum$16.4B
🇭🇺 HungaryCars$12.3B
🇮🇪 IrelandVaccines$47.3B
🇮🇹 ItalyPackaged Medicines$34.4B
🇱🇻 LatviaSawn Wood$1.2B
🇱🇹 LithuaniaRefined Petroleum$5.5B
🇱🇺 LuxembourgIron blocks$1.6B
🇲🇹 MaltaIntegrated Circuits$1.1B
🇳🇱 NetherlandsRefined Petroleum$68.1B
🇵🇱 PolandCars (parts & accessories)$15.3B
🇵🇹 PortugalCars$4.4B
🇷🇴 RomaniaCars$6.7B
🇸🇰 SlovakiaCars$26.9B
🇸🇮 SloveniaPackaged Medicines$12.5B
🇪🇸 SpainCars$33.6B
🇸🇪 SwedenRefined Petroleum$12.9B

Besides petroleum, automobiles (and automobile parts) significantly contribute to the EU economy. Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain have automotive products as their top exports.

With well-known car brands such as Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche, Germany alone generates around $150 billion per year from car exports.

Other products help diversify the EU economy. France’s top export is planes, helicopters, and/or spacecraft, while Italy and Denmark excel in the packaged medicines industry. Ireland has a significant pharmaceutical industry, hosting major companies such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Novartis.

Tyler Durden Wed, 05/22/2024 - 05:45


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x