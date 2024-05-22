Vitalik Buterin Stresses AI Risks Amid OpenAI Leadership Upheaval

The European Union (EU) exports over $6 trillion in products annually. The bloc boasts a diversified economy that encompasses fuel and mineral industries, cars, vaccines, and technology.

In this map, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti displays European Union countries’ top exports as of 2022.

Data for the map was sourced from The Observatory of Economic Complexity.

Cars and Petroleum Dominate EU Exports

Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, Greece, Lithuania, Sweden, and the Netherlands have petroleum gas or refined petroleum as their top export product.

The Netherlands exported $68.1 billion worth of refined petroleum in 2022, ranking third among the largest exporters globally. The country is home to BP Rotterdam Refinery, the biggest oil refinery in Europe.

Country Top Export (2022) Value (USD Billions) 🇦🇹 Austria Cars $7.7B 🇧🇪 Belgium Petroleum Gas $54.7B 🇧🇬 Bulgaria Refined Petroleum $3.5B 🇭🇷 Croatia Refined Petroleum $1.5B 🇨🇾 Cyprus Passenger and Cargo Ships $1.3B 🇨🇿 Czech Republic Cars $25.5B 🇩🇰 Denmark Packaged Medicines $15.9B 🇪🇪 Estonia Electricity $1.1B 🇫🇮 Finland Refined Petroleum $6.9B 🇫🇷 France Planes, Helicopters, and/or Spacecraft $26.6B 🇩🇪 Germany Cars $149.0B 🇬🇷 Greece Refined Petroleum $16.4B 🇭🇺 Hungary Cars $12.3B 🇮🇪 Ireland Vaccines $47.3B 🇮🇹 Italy Packaged Medicines $34.4B 🇱🇻 Latvia Sawn Wood $1.2B 🇱🇹 Lithuania Refined Petroleum $5.5B 🇱🇺 Luxembourg Iron blocks $1.6B 🇲🇹 Malta Integrated Circuits $1.1B 🇳🇱 Netherlands Refined Petroleum $68.1B 🇵🇱 Poland Cars (parts & accessories) $15.3B 🇵🇹 Portugal Cars $4.4B 🇷🇴 Romania Cars $6.7B 🇸🇰 Slovakia Cars $26.9B 🇸🇮 Slovenia Packaged Medicines $12.5B 🇪🇸 Spain Cars $33.6B 🇸🇪 Sweden Refined Petroleum $12.9B

Besides petroleum, automobiles (and automobile parts) significantly contribute to the EU economy. Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain have automotive products as their top exports.

With well-known car brands such as Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche, Germany alone generates around $150 billion per year from car exports.

Other products help diversify the EU economy. France’s top export is planes, helicopters, and/or spacecraft, while Italy and Denmark excel in the packaged medicines industry. Ireland has a significant pharmaceutical industry, hosting major companies such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Novartis.