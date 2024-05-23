28 Nosler Ballistics From All Major Ammunition Manufacturers

May 23, 2024

The 28 Nosler is a powerful and versatile cartridge that has quickly gained popularity among hunters and long-range shooting enthusiasts. Introduced in 2015 by Nosler, a company known for its innovative contributions to the ammunition industry, the 28 Nosler is designed to deliver exceptional performance across a wide range of shooting scenarios. At its core, the 28 Nosler is based on the .404 Jeffery case, modified to accommodate a .284 caliber (7mm) bullet. This design allows the 28 Nosler to achieve impressive velocities and energy levels, making it an excellent choice for both medium and large game hunting. Its high ballistic coefficient ensures that it maintains its trajectory and kinetic energy over long distances, providing superior accuracy and terminal performance. Whether you’re stalking elk in the rugged mountains or targeting whitetails in open fields, understanding the ballistics of the 28 Nosler is crucial for making informed decisions and optimizing your shooting experience. In this guide, we’ll delve into the detailed ballistics of the 28 Nosler, exploring its velocity, energy, and effective range.

28 Nosler Velocity

Muzzle velocity is the rate at which the bullet exits the rifle barrel. It is measured in feet per second (fps). Typically, a longer barrel length produces a higher muzzle velocity, as it gives more time to exert its energy against the projectile’s base. It’s reasonable to expect a muzzle velocity of 3,000 to 3,300 fps from most factory-loaded 28 Nosler ammo. You can achieve higher velocities by reloading and handloading while following the load data recommended in your reloading manual. The 28 Nosler centerfire rifle cartridge excels at conserving its velocity downrange. A 28 Nosler 175 grain hunting bullet can hit 500 yards at ~2,410 fps.

28 Nosler Kinetic Energy

A projectile’s energy is measured in foot-pounds (ft-lbs). Muzzle energy is the amount of force a bullet possesses the instant it exits the barrel. Heavier bullets tend to have higher muzzle energy, but velocity also matters. For instance, the 223 Remington 77 grain bullet typically has a muzzle energy of about 1,642 ft-lbs. In contrast, the 28 Nosler 150 grain bullet typically has a muzzle energy of about 3,530 ft-lbs. At 500 yards, the 28 Nosler 150 grain bullet will still have more energy than the 223 Rem at the muzzle. A lower muzzle energy usually indicates the round has less recoil (a muzzle brake will also reduce the recoil of a round), which is the case when comparing the 223 Rem and 28 Nosler. But what about when you have two rounds that are a better comparison in terms of recommended SAAMI powder charges, case length, case capacity, bullet diameter, and overall length? Check out how the 26 Nosler and 28 Nosler stack up against each other in our in-depth article.

28 Nosler Effective Range

When the 28 Nosler was a new cartridge, it and other Nosler cartridges were touted for pushing the limits of long-range big-game hunting because they could reach distances that only magnum cartridges were thought to reach while ethically harvesting game animals. In the hands of a capable marksman, the 28 Nosler has a maximum effective range of over 1,000 yards. The average shooter’s maximum range is typically 800 yards out of their Savage bolt-action hunting rifle. For full 28 Nosler ballistics charts continue reading here.

