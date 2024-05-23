30% Of Americans Believe College Isn't Worth It

The value of a college education is spiraling lower as youngsters realize it's a giant scam. Racking up $100k in college debt for worthless gender degrees in liberal indoctrination camps, only to graduate and land a job that didn't require a degree—such as a realtor or bartender, as many millennials found out, has been a major wake-up call.

A new survey from the Pew Research Center shows that 29% of people aged 25 to 34 say college degrees are no longer worth the money, and this growing distrust risks a further implosion of the higher education bubble.

Here are the highlights of the new study:

Only one in four US adults say it's extremely or very important to have a four-year college degree in order to get a well-paying job in today's economy. About a third (35%) say a college degree is somewhat important, while 40% say it's not too or not at all important.

Roughly half (49%) say it's less important to have a four-year college degree today in order to get a well-paying job than it was 20 years ago; 32% say it's more important, and 17% say it's about as important as it was 20 years ago.

Only 22% say the cost of getting a four-year college degree today is worth it even if someone has to take out loans. Some 47% say the cost is worth it only if someone doesn't have to take out loans. And 29% say the cost is not worth it.

Gen-Z and millennials were sold a big lie by the liberal education complex. And they're quickly figuring out their degrees are worthless.

But white liberals with worthless degrees need not worry. The Biden administration will bail them out with taxpayer funds.

For our Gen Z readers, we ask that you avoid going into debt at a woke liberal college and ending up with a worthless degree four or five years later.

Learn a trade in the powering up America theme. Transmission cable installers and pipeline welders are in high demand. Gender studies is not.