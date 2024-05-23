German Parliament Votes To Decriminalize The Possession Of Child Pornography

Are you starting to see a pattern yet?

First there was the introduction of gender fluid and LGBT ideology into public schools, then there were sexualized drag queen performances for children, then leftist activists demanded that pedophiles be referred to as "MAPS" (Minor Attracted Persons) because "they can't help who they are attracted to," then California passed a law reducing charges for adults engaged in sexual relations with minors.

Now, the German Parliament has forwarded a bill that makes possession and distribution of child pornography a misdemeanor instead of a felony, greatly reducing diminishing possible penalties.

German officials claim the new law is meant to address inconsistencies in previous child pornography laws which are sometimes applied to people who "receive images or videos through email or social media without their permission." They also cited instances where two minors traded images and were charged with creation or possession of child pornography.

Critics of the bill argue that the German government could have easily made legal adjustments for those specific exceptions to avoid innocent people being wrongly imprisoned. Instead, they are trying to institute sweeping changes that reclassify the crime and give greater legal protections to an array of child predators. The new law does not make exceptions for adult offenders.

According to the Bundestag (Parliament), the bill stipulates that “possession and acquisition should be punishable with a minimum penalty of three months’ imprisonment, and distribution with a minimum penalty of six months’ imprisonment, and distribution with a minimum penalty of six months’ imprisonment. The offenses regulated in Section 184b of the Criminal Code are therefore classified as misdemeanors and not as crimes.”

It should be noted that the criminal classification for possession of sexual materials related to minors has shifted a number of times in Germany, with felony status applied most recently in 2021. In other words, the German government decided after only three years that punishing pedophiles with longer prison sentences was just not fair.

The move has already been celebrated by a German pro-pedophile activist group known as Krumme-13, or simply K13. the activist group has been described as a “self-help” organization for “pedosexuals.” In a blog post written by its founder and dated May 17, K13 laments that “no politician in all factions apologized to the thousands upon thousands of those affected who fell victim” to the 2021 law which had made possession of child sexual abuse materials a felony."

In 2019 the German Bundestag accepted a petition outlining "children’s rights" which was drafted by Krumme-13. The lobby group advocated for lowering the age of consent to 12 years old and legalizing child pornography. They announced on their website that a resolution developed by the group’s founder, Dieter Gieseking, had achieved enough votes to be added to the constitution, or Basic Law.

Gieseking’s petition amends Article 6 of the Basic Law to add statements regarding children’s rights, and states that “children should be viewed as legal subjects with their own rights.” Article II of the petition includes the "right to sexual self determination." In other words, the group petitioned the German government to give children legal adult status (making them fair game for pedophiles), and the government seems to be taking them seriously.

Beyond the natural inclination of all moral people to be inherently disgusted by those who fetishize children, beyond the fact that pedophiles have long been seen as dangerous and malicious parasites that need to be removed from society, the root legal argument is one of consent. It is an argument which leftist activist groups and political parties continue to ignore.

Children cannot consent. They are not mentally and emotionally mature enough to be capable of informed consent, which means they can be easily targeted for exploitation if they are not protected by the law and by their parents.

The fact that this is a debate we are having in 2024 is mind boggling until you recognize what kinds of people we have lurking in the halls of power. It's not hard to see the tip-toe that is happening today, with the eventual end game being the total legalization of child sex abuse in the name of "inclusion."