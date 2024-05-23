Iran, China, India, Pakistan And Turkey: Military-Aged Men Making Global Run For Biden’s Open Border

With migrants now rushing to cross into the United States in case Trump wins the November election, Fox News' Bill Melugin brings us disturbing footage from Jacumba, California - where he interviewed a group of military-aged men hailing from various parts of the world. Notably, not one of them was from Mexico, Central America or South America.

A Turkish man told Melugin that he paid $10,000 to a cartel and was shocked at how easy it was to cross into the US with no resistance, adding that Americans should be "worried."

"American people is right, completely true," the man said. "Who comes into this country? They don't know. Okay, I'm good, but how if they're not good? How if they're killers, psychopath, else? No guarantee of that. Like, no security check, no background check."

The men told Melugin that they tried going through the legal process to enter the US but were rejected multiple times for visas, so they decided to do it illegally.

Melugin notes that "Border Patrol here stretched thin, agents nearby are dealing with another group."

 

