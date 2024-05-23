Iran, China, India, Pakistan And Turkey: Military-Aged Men Making Global Run For Biden's Open Border

With migrants now rushing to cross into the United States in case Trump wins the November election, Fox News' Bill Melugin brings us disturbing footage from Jacumba, California - where he interviewed a group of military-aged men hailing from various parts of the world. Notably, not one of them was from Mexico, Central America or South America.

Watch:

NEW: We encountered groups of men from the Middle East & Asia as they crossed illegally into Jacumba, CA at 2AM, including men from Iran, Pakistan, China, Turkey, India, & Bangladesh. There were no Mexicans in the groups. Several of the men are “special interest aliens”, meaning… pic.twitter.com/fovKurJ1C5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 22, 2024

NEW: We walked through the middle of a mass illegal crossing of people from around the world in Jacumba, CA, seeing who would to talk to us or tell us where they’re from. An Indian man told us he didn’t know why he came, while several others hid their faces & avoided us entirely. pic.twitter.com/LIpY95HXyK — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2024

A Turkish man told Melugin that he paid $10,000 to a cartel and was shocked at how easy it was to cross into the US with no resistance, adding that Americans should be "worried."

"American people is right, completely true," the man said. "Who comes into this country? They don't know. Okay, I'm good, but how if they're not good? How if they're killers, psychopath, else? No guarantee of that. Like, no security check, no background check."

NEW: A Turkish man who crossed into Jacumba, CA illegally w/ a group of other Turkish men told me he paid $10k to a cartel, & expressed shock at how easy it was to cross the U.S. border with no resistance, telling me Americans should be “worried” about security & who is crossing. pic.twitter.com/Qb1a9BiDuV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2024

The men told Melugin that they tried going through the legal process to enter the US but were rejected multiple times for visas, so they decided to do it illegally.

That’s exactly what they did. Told me that on camera as well. Rejected for visa multiple times so just decided to walk across illegally & was stunned at how easy it was. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2024

Melugin notes that "Border Patrol here stretched thin, agents nearby are dealing with another group."