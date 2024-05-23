The Income A Family Needs To Live Comfortably In Every US State

Families in the top five most expensive U.S. states require an annual income exceeding $270,000 to live comfortably.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the income necessary for two working adults with two children to maintain a comfortable lifestyle in each state.

“Comfortable” is defined as the income needed to cover a 50/30/20 budget, with 50% allocated to necessities like housing and utilities, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to savings or investments.

The calculations for family income needed in each state were done by SmartAsset, using the cost of necessities sourced from the MIT Living Wage Calculator, last updated on Feb. 14, 2024.

Massachusetts Tops the List

Massachusetts is the most expensive state to live comfortably in, requiring a total family income of about $301,184. Hawaii ($294,611) comes in second, followed by Connecticut ($279,885).

Housing is one main reason Massachusetts is an expensive state to live in, particularly in the Boston area. In addition, the state also has a high cost of living, including expenses such as healthcare and utilities.

Rank State Income for 2 working adults raising 2 children 1 Massachusetts $301,184 2 Hawaii $294,611 3 Connecticut $279,885 4 New York $278,970 5 California $276,723 6 Colorado $264,992 7 Washington $257,421 8 Oregon $257,338 9 New Jersey $251,181 10 Rhode Island $249,267 11 Vermont $248,352 12 Minnesota $244,774 13 New Hampshire $244,109 14 Alaska $242,611 15 Maryland $239,450 16 Nevada $237,286 17 Virginia $235,206 18 Illinois $231,962 19 Arizona $230,630 20 Pennsylvania $230,464 21 Maine $229,549 22 Delaware $228,966 23 Wisconsin $225,056 24 Utah $218,483 25 Michigan $214,490 26 Nebraska $213,075 27 Georgia $212,826 28 Montana $211,411 28 Iowa $211,411 30 Idaho $211,245 31 North Carolina $209,331 31 Ohio $209,331 33 Florida $209,082 34 Indiana $206,003 35 New Mexico $203,923 36 Wyoming $203,424 37 Missouri $202,259 38 North Dakota $202,176 39 Texas $201,344 40 South Carolina $200,762 41 Kansas $196,768 42 Tennessee $195,770 43 Oklahoma $194,106 44 Alabama $193,606 45 South Dakota $192,608 46 Kentucky $190,112 47 Louisiana $189,613 48 West Virginia $189,363 49 Arkansas $180,794 50 Mississippi $177,798

Meanwhile, Mississippi is the least expensive state for a family to live comfortably, requiring $177,798 per year. Arkansas ($180,794) comes in second, followed by West Virginia ($189,363). In common, all these states share low prices of housing.

If you enjoyed this post, be sure to check out this graphic, which ranks the median down payment for a house by U.S. state.