Tragic Loss: World’s First Jaguar Born by Artificial Insemination Dies in Mother’s Care

May 23, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The world's first jaguar born through artificial insemination tragically dies after being reportedly attacked and eaten by its mother. Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the cub's short life at Mata Ciliar in Jundiaí ends in sadness. The world's first jaguar born through artificial insemination tragically passed away, possibly due to maternal attack and consumption. The cub, born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at the Mata Ciliar environmental organization in Jundiaí, succumbed after two days. Reports indicate the mother jaguar, Bianca, may have ingested the newborn. attacked, artificial insemination, Bianca, cub, died, eaten, jaguar, Jundiaí, Sao Paulo, newborn



