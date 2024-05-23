USAF Releases First Mid-Flight Image Of B-21 Raider

The B-21 Raider, the US Air Force's latest stealth bomber, was unveiled in December 2022 and is currently undergoing testing at Edwards Air Force Base in California. This cutting-edge aircraft is poised to gradually replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers in the second half of the decade, solidifying its position as the backbone of America's stealth bomber fleet.

On Wednesday, the USAF released new stunning images of the B-21.

Since the stealth bomber debuted, there has only been a handful of images released and or taken by the public:

The B-21 is USAF's first strategic bomber in over three decades and is expected to enter service in the mid-2020s with a production goal of 100 aircraft.

America is gearing up for conflict as the world fractures into a multipolar state.