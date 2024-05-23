War Cabinet Approves Resumption Of Truce Talks As Israeli Forces Plunge Deeper Into Rafah

Facing immense pressure at home and internationally, the Netanyahu government said Thursday that Israel's war cabinet has approved the resumption of indirect truce and prisoner talks with Hamas.

Israel media says that the country's negotiating team has been issued directives to seek a breakthrough in talks to get the hostages back. The announcement comes the day after families of the hostages released a harrowing video of several female IDF troops being abducted and held on Oct.7. The families are hoping the footage puts their cause back in the spotlight, so that the government will prioritize their return.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a new statement confirming a team has been ordered to "continue negotiations for the return of the hostages."

Prior rounds of failed talks broke down especially over the Hamas side's insistence that Israel's military completely withdraws from the Gaza Strip as a result of a ceasefire. The war cabinet has reportedly reached compromise on what it intends to push for in Qatar and Egypt-mediated talks, but details have not been revealed:

At the meeting, IDF Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, who is one of the negotiators, presented an updated plan after a previous proposal was shot down on Saturday night by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kan public broadcaster reported. A source told Kan that the team did not get everything it asked for "but at least progress can be made."

Some anti-Netanyahu activists have charged that this is really all just a show in to deflect from global criticism of the ongoing ground assault in Rafah, further coming days after the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and his defense chief.

Large demonstrations have continued in Tel Aviv, with protesters chanting "Let's bring them home" - in reference to the remaining hostages - while alleging "the government gave up". According to a description in Times of Israel:

In Tel Aviv, protesters lit bonfires in the street, blocking traffic in both directions. Some participants dressed as bound and bloodied female soldiers, a reference to concerns that the captives are being sexually assaulted while in captivity. During the Hamas assault on the country, terrorists committed widespread atrocities including gang rape. Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is a hostage, said “This evening is a hostage night” after the release of the video showing the soldiers whom, she charged, have been abandoned by the state.

Heavy fighting has meanwhile continued in the south, with reports of 30 IDF soldiers wounded in the last two days in the Gaza Strip, some seriously. Israel's military spokesman has released a fresh English-language statement emphasizing that the troops are in Rafah in order to liberate the captives from 'barbaric' Hamas...

'Those who may have forgotten how savage & barbaric Hamas is received a chilling reminder when they saw the horrifying footage of our girls... We're going after Hamas. Hamas has been holding our hostages in Rafah, which is why IDF is maneuvering in Rafah'

Hamas has issued videos this week showing at least three IDF soldiers taken out by sniper fire. The army faces a significant insurgency which is utilizing a vast tunnel network to strike in small teams.

Al Jazeera summarizes of some recent developments:

The Israeli army intensify its assault on Rafah as the International Court of Justice says it will rule on Friday on a request by South Africa to order Israel to implement a ceasefire in Gaza , including in the southern city.

, including in the southern city. Israeli forces kill 12 Palestinians in two-day raid on Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

UN says displaced “families living among the rubble” after more than 800,000 Palestinians flee Rafah as Israeli forces attack.

According to more of the latest eyewitness reports via Reuters, "Residents and militants said tanks had taken up new positions on Wednesday further west than before along the southern border fence with Egypt, and were now stationed on the edge of the Yibna neighbourhood at the centre of Rafah. They had not yet entered the district as fighting had been intense."