Brickbat: Apply Now!

May 24, 2024 | Tags: canada, race, REASON

The University of New Brunswick, a public university in Canada, is seeking a research chair in quantum sensors for space application. According to the job posting, "The successful candidate will bring a record of leadership in multidisciplinary and collaborative research achievements in quantum sensing technologies that shows global impact." Oh, and that person must be a member "of gender equity deserving groups (including cisgender women, transgender women, transgender men, two-spirit, and non-binary)" and/or not white.

