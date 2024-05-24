Houthis Claim Israeli-Linked Ship Attacked In Mediterranean Sea, Two Others In Red & Arabian Seas

Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, associated with the Iran-backed Houthis, announced a broad military operation targeting three vessels linked to either the US and/or Israel: one in the Red Sea, one in the Arabian Sea, and one in the Mediterranean Sea.

Here's the translated post on X from Yahya Sare:

"Statement by the Yemeni Armed Forces regarding the implementation of 3 qualitative operations on 3 ships in the Red and Arab Seas and the Mediterranean Sea, within the framework of the fourth phase of escalation in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. 11-16-1445 AH 05-24-2024 AD."

Details are scant at the moment, and Western MSM has yet to confirm these attacks. If it is confirmed, it might be seen as unprecedented and underscore broadening spillover risks.

Some media outlets are beginning to report...

Earlier this month, we penned a note titled "Houthis Warn Drone & Missile Attack Coverage Expanding To Mediterranean Sea." We specified, at the time, how Yahya Saree warned about new targeting strategies for "any ship heading to Israeli ports in the Mediterranean."

Here's what X users are saying:

Today the #IRGCterrorists-backed #Houthis spokesman today claimed that they targeted the ESSEX with several missiles in the Mediterranean Sea, but no incident from the area was reported this week. Perhaps some psychological warfare amid reports of U.S. concerns about Houthis… — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) May 24, 2024

Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Essex ship in Mediterranean Sea. — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) May 24, 2024

#BREAKING | The third operation was carried out by the missile force, targeting the Israeli ship ESSEX with several missiles in the Mediterranean Sea: Saree — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 24, 2024

‼️In support of Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces announce they have targeted 3 Israeli-linked ships in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Mediterranean Sea.



• MSC Alexandria in the Arabian Sea

• YANNIS in the Red Sea

• ESSEX in the Mediterranean Sea — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) May 24, 2024

In a timely note to clients, Rapidan Energy Group said this on Thursday:

"US comments that the Houthis can reach targets in the Mediterranean underscore the long-term challenges to commercial shipping in the region, but the Houthis can’t reliably target Mediterranean shipping in the near term. While the Houthis have drones and missiles that can target stationary, land-based sites on Israel’s Mediterranean coast, hitting moving targets would be challenging. One-off attacks are possible, as the Houthis may be able to set up mobile signal relays to allow an operator to successfully guide a long-range drone, but sanctions... "

*Developing...