No Tehran ‘Moment of Silence’ for US Policy Collapse on Israel

May 24, 2024 | Tags: AMERICAN THINKER

Photo Credit:Iran flag, mullahs, dirty.

Pixabay

During the week of May 20, 2024, the terrorists governing Iran scored big wins—the ICC and UN Security Council debased themselves before Iran, and the Palestinian statehood chimera bagged three more European appeasers.



Read More...