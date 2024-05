Prominent Liberal Admits Defeat: ‘Trump Is Going to Win. Buckle Up’

May 24, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Even outspoken leftists are now forecasting a Democratic defeat in the November presidential election. Co-creator of “The Young Turks” Cenk Uygur offered a rather blunt statement Thursday concerning President Joe […] The post Prominent Liberal Admits Defeat: 'Trump Is Going to Win. Buckle Up' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...