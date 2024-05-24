SpaceX Reportedly Plans "Liquidity Round" For Insiders At $200 Billion Valuation

Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly discussing with investors and insiders to sell existing shares, potentially valuing the company at nearly $200 billion. SpaceX leads the world in rocket launches as the space race lifts off, and its Starlink subsidiary dominates the market for space-based high-speed internet.

Bloomberg sources said the upcoming tender offer has yet to be finalized (likely in June) but is expected to be between $108 and $110 a share. This allows insiders, such as early investors and employees, to sell shares.

The terms still need to be finalized, and the size of the tender offer could change based on the level of interest from both insider sellers and potential buyers.

Musk had to correct the initial Bloomberg report, which was reported by X user Mario Nawfa, leading the billionaire to comment on Nawfa's post, explaining: "SpaceX has no need for additional capital and will actually be buying back shares. We do liquidity rounds for employees and investors every ~6 months."

A $200 billion valuation would represent a $20 billion increase from the $180 valuation the company received in its most recent tender offer.

We suspect Starlink is preparing for the public markets via an IPO. Yet the timing is uncertain.

Get ready. SpaceX's Starship is preparing for its fourth launch.

Flight 4 in about 10 days https://t.co/1Fb0ProHjG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2024

While reporting on SpaceX, we occasionally ask where Musk's competitors are, like Bezos and United Launch Alliance. It appears SpaceX is leaving the competition on Earth.