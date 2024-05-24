The Art of Democratic Warmaking: A Recipe

May 24, 2024

We recently received a copy of this top-secret letter about how to run the perfect war, and we thought we should bring it to your attention!

Dearest Democratic Leaders,

In 1950 President Truman changed the Great Seal of the United States so that the eagle’s head faced the olive branch instead of the arrows. Truman was onto something. He was desperate for peace, but as the man who had authorized the use of the first atomic weapons, he knew that one could look toward the olive branch while still shooting plenty of arrows.

You are engaged in the most noble of activities, waging war under the star-spangled banner of freedom. The goal is peace. But like Truman, you know that sometimes peace requires war. The only way to beat a bully is to hit him back harder than he hit you.

But our war today is not the war that Truman or your grandfathers faced. The breadth of today’s challenges—Russia, Hamas, Iran, China, North Korea, Syria, etc., etc.—require creative thinking, a careful mix of euphemistic framing and authoritarian control, all in the name of individual freedom, of course. Here is the recipe for your success.

Once mixed, place in the already preheated oven that is the U.S. war machine and bake until your preferred degree of doneness. You may be baking forever, but that is okay. Some people like their food well done—it’s how Truman preferred his steak!

