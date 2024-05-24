Trump Suggests Nikki Haley Will Be 'On Our Team In Some Form'

Authored by Chase Smith via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Following her announcement that she would be voting for former President Donald Trump after challenging him in the Republican primaries this year, President Trump said he was sure that former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley would be joining his team in some capacity.

(Left) Former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., on March 5, 2024. (Right) Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine, on March 3, 2024. (Chandan Khanna, Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Ms. Haley was previously the United Nations ambassador under President Trump’s first administration. She noted in her first remarks since dropping out of the race on May 22 that she would be supporting her former boss and opponent while calling President Joe Biden’s presidency a “catastrophe.”

In a revealing interview with News 12 New York after a campaign rally in the Bronx, New York, President Trump responded to Ms. Haley’s recent public endorsement of him following her exit from the presidential race.

When asked about the possibility of Ms. Haley being a part of his team or even his ticket, Trump responded positively. “Well, I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts,” President Trump stated. “I appreciated what she said. You know, we had a nasty campaign, it was pretty nasty, but she’s a very capable person and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form absolutely.”

The endorsement marks a significant change in the public-facing relationship between the two despite the heated and often contentious primary battles. Ms. Haley’s change of tune suggests a more unified front by the GOP against the current administration, signaling a strategic move to consolidate conservative support ahead of the general election.

Mr. Trump also declined to name his top three possible running mates in the interview but had previously noted that Ms. Haley was not on the list for his vice presidential running mate.

The former president also said in a prior interview that he would likely make his announcement around the time of the GOP convention later this summer.

Haley’s Endorsement

Ms. Haley said during a conversation at the Hudson Institute, a Washington-based think tank where she is now the Walter P. Stern Chair, that, “I put my priorities on a president who’s going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account, who would secure the border.”

“No more excuses,” she said. “A president who would support capitalism and freedom. A president who understands we need less debt, not more debt. Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe. So I will be voting for Trump.”

Ms. Haley has urged President Trump to engage with her supporters.

Despite ending her campaign, she has still garnered support in GOP primaries. Last week, Ms. Haley notched 20 percent of the vote in the Maryland Republican primary and 18 percent in Nebraska. Earlier this month, she won 22 percent in the Indiana GOP primary.

Ms. Haley has been critical of both Democrat and Republican approaches to foreign policy, particularly concerning Israel, Ukraine, and China’s potential threat to Taiwan. She emphasized the importance of addressing both domestic and foreign issues simultaneously to prevent enemies from gaining strength.

In her speech at the Hudson Institute, Ms. Haley rebuked President Biden, the Democratic Party, and the GOP regarding foreign policy.

Ms. Haley decried Democrats’ response to the war between Israel and Hamas. She cited President Biden’s decision to withhold some bombs and munitions over concerns about Israel using them in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, where the last remaining Hamas battalions are believed to be operating.

She also criticized President Biden’s response to the war in Ukraine, blaming him for not sending Kyiv what they needed.

Ms. Haley warned that China is watching how the United States responds to the war in Ukraine and that it will either deter or encourage Beijing to invade Taiwan.

Jackson Richman, Stacy Robinson, and Janice Hisle contributed to this report.