4 Years After George Floyd’s Drug Overdose Death, Minneapolis is Still Wrecked

May 25, 2024
What better memorial could there be for social justice than a wasteland and a hellhole? The fourth anniversary of George Floyd’s drug overdose death wrongly mischaracterized as a killing by leftist activists who used his overdose to trigger nationwide race riots and seize power has been met with a Biden statement pushing another pro-crime bill, …


Tags:
