Documentary Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, Who Ate Only At McDonald's, Dead At 53 From Cancer

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock died at age 53 from cancer.  Spurlock was famously known for only eating the processed, deadly poisons of McDonald’s food.  It’s a wonder he lived to be 53! ABC Action News has the story. NEW YORK — Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life’s …


