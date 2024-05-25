Former Bengals First-Round Pick Billy Price Retires at 29 Due to an “Unprovoked Pulmonary Embolism”

Another day, another young and otherwise healthy elite athlete is taken from his sport due to unexplained health issues. As usual, nobody is asking whether the Covid-19 “vaccines” contributed to the problem.

For NFL player Billy Price, the silver lining is that his career ended through retirement instead of death. It’s conspicuous that blood clots, which have been commonly attributed to the jabs, is the reason for his “health scare.”

Here’s the report generated from corporate media articles…

In a surprising turn of events, former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Billy Price has announced his retirement from the NFL at the young age of 29, citing a significant health scare as the reason for his decision. The announcement was made public on May 24, 2024, and has since sent ripples through the football community.

Price, an Ohio State standout, was drafted by the Bengals in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Known for his robust performance on the offensive line, Price had a promising career ahead. However, his path took an unexpected turn when he faced a severe health issue that forced him to prioritize his well-being over his professional aspirations.

“In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away,” Price wrote on social media. “On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk. I am truly thankful for the opportunity to have played in some of the greatest atmospheres around the world. I am thankful to have trained and played alongside men who will continue to make Pro Bowls, All Pro Rosters and Hall of Fame recognitions.”

Price’s career, although cut short, was marked by dedication and resilience. His retirement has sparked conversations about the health risks associated with professional football and the importance of players taking proactive steps to address their health concerns.

As fans and fellow players express their support and admiration for Price, his story serves as a poignant reminder of the physical toll that sports can take on athletes. It underscores the necessity of ensuring that player health is always at the forefront of the conversation in the world of professional sports.

