Ray Epps’ Daughter Has an Addendum for Thomas Massie’s List of Presidential Pledges
Congressman Thomas Massie called for presidential candidates to make three pledges:
- Free Assange
- Pardon Snowden
- Release Ross
These are all reasonable requests, though there’s no chance Joe Biden would accept them.
One comment caught Massie’s attention with an addendum to the list. Tiffany Jones, the daughter of January 6 provocateur Ray Epps, chimed in by calling for her father to be locked up.
And lock up #RayEpps https://t.co/LVPGJHpPnw
— Tiffany Epps (Jones) (@Tiffanyjones316) May 25, 2024
There are many things the next president needs to do, but these four are great places to start.
