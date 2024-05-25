Ray Epps’ Daughter Has an Addendum for Thomas Massie’s List of Presidential Pledges

Congressman Thomas Massie called for presidential candidates to make three pledges:

Free Assange

Pardon Snowden

Release Ross

These are all reasonable requests, though there’s no chance Joe Biden would accept them.

One comment caught Massie’s attention with an addendum to the list. Tiffany Jones, the daughter of January 6 provocateur Ray Epps, chimed in by calling for her father to be locked up.

There are many things the next president needs to do, but these four are great places to start.

