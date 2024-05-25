On Jan. 20, 2021 — the day of Biden's inauguration, which the Alitos did not attend — Barnes went to their home to follow up on the tip about the flag. He encountered the couple coming out of the house. Martha-Ann Alito was visibly upset by his presence, demanding that he "get off my property."

As he described the information he was seeking, she yelled, "It's an international signal of distress!"

Alito intervened and directed his wife into a car parked in their driveway, where they had been headed on their way out of the neighborhood. The justice denied the flag was hung upside down as a political protest, saying it stemmed from a neighborhood dispute and indicating that his wife had raised it.

Martha-Ann Alito then got out of the car and shouted in apparent reference to the neighbors: "Ask them what they did!" She said yard signs about the couple had been placed in the neighborhood. After getting back in the car, she exited again and then brought out from their residence a novelty flag, the type that would typically decorate a garden. She hoisted it up the flagpole. "There! Is that better?" she yelled.

Later that week, Samuel Alito issued a statement to The Post in response to written questions about whether it was his decision to fly the flag and whether it was flown to protest the election results, reflect concern about the state of the country or something else.

"I had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag," he said, using wording almost identical to the statement provided to the Times last week. "It was placed by Mrs. Alito solely in response to a neighbor's use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs."