US Service Member Critically Injured In Gaza Pier Op To Bypass Israeli Blockade
May 25, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Update: According to media reporting, at least part of the Gaza pier has been washed away. -Ed. A cost of US government support of Israel’s war in Gaza gained a grim new dimension Thursday, as three American service members suffered “non-combat injuries” in the humanitarian relief operation off the Gaza coast, with one in critical condition. The […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments