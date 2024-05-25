US Special Forces Operator Kills Undocumented Chechen Outside Home In Possible Spy Incident

Two Chechens with no personal identification - and who were in no US national databases, otherwise illegal aliens that likely invaded the nation through the southern border, were 'taking photos' - or possibly surveilling - outside the home of an elite US Army special forces colonel near Fort Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg, in North Carolina.

Fox News reports the colonel confronted the men, one of which was using a "telephoto lens" and taking "photos of his children" outside his home on the evening of May 3, and that's the moment when an altercation broke out, with the special forces operator shooting and killing one of the Chechens.

The FBI told Fox News, "Our law enforcement partners at the Moore County Sheriff's Office contacted the FBI after a shooting death in Carthage. A special agent met with investigators and provided a linguist to assist with a language barrier for interviews."

Local Sheriff Ronnie Fields said, "The caller indicated that an individual was observed taking photographs on the property and had become aggressive towards a resident outside their home…. The deceased was found approximately 250 yards from the roadway, along a powerline on the residential property."

America, BUY GUNS & AMMO



Army Special Ops Soldier Has Home Invaded By Chechen Men & They Were Taking Pictures Of His Kids



“2 Chechen men who spoke broken English were found near the soldier's home”



“His family alleges the suspected intruder, 35 year old Ramzan Dariev of… pic.twitter.com/4eYcpDkhAl — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 24, 2024

Over the years, special operations soldiers have seen an increase in "strange interactions" and "suspicious surveillance of them and their families," according to Fox News. Some say this is part of foreign spy programs.

The illegal alien who was killed, 35-year-old Ramzan Daraev, was working as a subcontractor for Utilities One, but at the time of the incident, "Daraev was not in possession of any utility equipment, utility clothing, or identification," Fox News said.

Intel sources explain to Fox that "power company employment is often a cover for status/action."

That said, we want to learn more about Utilities One. We use the risk intelligence platform Sayari, combing through public records, and find that the company is a "foreign corporation."

Sayari data shows Serghei Busmachiu is the company's officer. Fox noted that Busmachiu founded the company in 2016, shortly after immigrating from Moldova.

This incident is still a mystery. The biggest red flag is an illegal alien using a telephoto lens to snap photos outside the home of an elite special forces officer. Maybe if Joe Biden and the Democrats didn't flood the nation with ten million illegals, incidents like this wouldn't happen.

Also, why is a "foreign corporation" working on US critical infrastructure?

Thre are a lot of questions here.