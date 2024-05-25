"We're Numb" To Chaos: Baltimore Crowned America's Overdose Capital

"Walking through the streets of Baltimore City, especially on the west side, feels like navigating a warzone. Drug gangs have taken over entire neighborhoods, and the police are nowhere to be found. We've all become numb to the violence , with shootings and drug overdoses around the clock. The fentanyl flooding the streets is killing people left and right, and all that's left out of all this chaos are used Narcan kits littering city streets," said Baltimore resident Theresa Davis.

Davis continued with a few questions: "Where are the politicians who promised the end of the drug crisis? You know, the White House is just right down the street—where is Biden?"

"This is insane - our leaders have failed us," she added.

Davis' shocking account of life in Baltimore City and the around-the-clock chaos leaves one wondering why the metro area is imploding.

Baltimore has been trending down for decades, but the death of Freddie Gray sparked the "Ferguson effect" and ushered in failed social and criminal justice reforms that only resulted in record homicides, violent crime, and drug overdoses in the last decade.

Our latest report showed that defunding the police movement is not working well...

Baltimore is now facing apocalyptic levels of policing shortages.



Last week, THREE police officers patrolled a whole district of 61,000 residents.



Police are now UNABLE to respond to calls, including for child assault.



The department is now postponing police training in an… pic.twitter.com/4XhEURoR4d — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 25, 2024

All of this has led to a population collapse.

The exodus accelerated in the last ten years.

Law-abiding residents in the metro area are demanding accountability from the radical leftist politicians whose policies have backfired. Yet Democrats put on a spectacular performance this week, celebrating how allegedly the toxic water in the Inner Harbor is now "swimmable."

Meanwhile, news this week from the New York Times is a shocker for some. Baltimore City has been crowned America's "overdose capital."

People in Baltimore have been dying of overdoses at a rate never before seen in a major American city. In the past six years, nearly 6,000 lives have been lost. The death rate from 2018 to 2022 was nearly double that of any other large city, and higher than nearly all of Appalachia during the prescription pill crisis, the Midwest during the height of rural meth labs or New York during the crack epidemic.

We're left speechless...

Source: NYT

Again, speechless (but not shocked if you read ZH).

Source: NYT

The numbers are "horrifying," said Dr. Laura Herrera Scott, Maryland's health secretary since 2023, adding, "We haven't deployed the right resources in the right places."

Scott's comments reveal that the bloated local government is ineffective in solving real crises. In other words, the wrong people are running the show.

Where are those woke lawmakers in Annapolis? Sigh, they're too busy focusing on pushing radical trans health bills instead of solving real problems.

"This is a perfect example of the Democrat supermajorities in the legislature failing to implement tough penalties for drug deals and a total failure of the City Council and Mayor. Republicans continue to offer solutions, and Democrats continue to reject those solutions. This problem is created and exacerbated by Democrats failures," Del. Nino Mangione, R-Baltimore County, said in a statement.