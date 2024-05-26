Dr. Brian Hooker: Bird Flu & WHO Deal May Unleash ‘Perpetual State of Pandemics’ (Video)

In light of the bird flu coverage spreading its wings in the mainstream media, Dr. Brian Hooker, the chief scientific officer for Robert F. Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense, told The New American’s Alex Newman, “I am not concerned at all,” commenting that human-to-human transmission of the virus would likely take a very long time to materialize without foul …



Read More...