Even CNN (!) Debunks Trump 'Reich' Ad Hysteria

While CNN remains an undisputed propaganda arm of the ruling class (see: Ted Cruz's recent 'will you accept the results' purity test interview), the network committed two recent acts of journalism we felt warranted recognition in the hope they'll change their ways (don't hold your breath).

First, they debunked the absurd "unified Reich" hoax - in which the Trump campaign 'reTruth'd' a video which used a stock video template that anyone can buy online, called "Newspaper Vintage History Headlines Promo," and which flashed the image of a headline from 1871 which reads ""German Industrial Strength After 1871 Driven By The Creation Of A Unified Reich.""

The leftist media complex, which unrepentantly helped the US intelligence community frame Trump as a Russian asset, flipped out - with networks including CNN going into literal shakes to whip up their goldfish-brained viewers.

Former CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden amplified the hysteria to his 345,000 followers.

CNN does journalism!

What's amazing here is that CNN then devoted resources to actual journalism to track down the origin of the video (no doubt in the hopes of finding a tiki-torch aficionado at the bottom of it) - only to discover, and report, that a 30-year-old Turkish graphic designer made it, and that "All signs point to it's inclusion being an oversight, not a fascist dog whistle."

How did this slip past the editors!?

Of course, this moment of journalistic integrity is likely an outlier, as the same CNN journalist, Jon Sarlin, was pushing 'it's not the economy, you're just stupid' propaganda earlier this year.

Except...

While underlying costs have similarly risen - including forced wage hikes, ruining the 'greedflation' narrative. Even James Carville is willing to tell the truth.

CNN's second act of journalism in the course of two weeks was when Manu Raju ambushed Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) and badgered him over his bribery case.

What's going on here?

Tyler Durden Sun, 05/26/2024 - 14:00


Tags:
